Nets backup center Day’Ron Sharpe to have season-ending surgery for torn ligament in his thumb

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe will miss the rest of the season because of a torn…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Nets said Thursday that Sharpe would need surgery to repair the tear of the ulnar collateral ligament and that updates would be provided after he had it.

Sharpe is Brooklyn’s primary backup to Nic Claxton, playing in 62 games and starting seven. He has averaged 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds and leads the Nets in field goal percentage at 60.1%. The 2021 first-round pick tops all Nets reserves in total points, assists and steals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.