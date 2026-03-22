Nashville brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Chicago

Nashville Predators (32-28-9, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-31-12, in the Central Division) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Nashville Predators (32-28-9, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-31-12, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -110, Predators -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 11-7-5 against the Central Division and 26-31-12 overall. The Blackhawks have a 9-11-6 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Nashville is 10-9-4 against the Central Division and 32-28-9 overall. The Predators have a 26-6-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 28 goals and 21 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Louis Crevier: day to day (undisclosed), Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Sacha Boisvert: day to day (not injury related ).

Predators: Juuse Saros: out (upper body), Adam Wilsby: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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