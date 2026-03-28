NASCAR-O’Reilly NFPA 250 Results

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 67 points.

2. (7) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 250, 37.

3. (9) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 39.

4. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 39.

5. (12) Lee Pulliam, Chevrolet, 250, 32.

6. (26) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 41.

7. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 250, 30.

8. (38) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

9. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250, 35.

10. (4) Brent Crews, Toyota, 250, 34.

11. (10) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (8) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

13. (13) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 250, 32.

14. (17) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 250, 31.

16. (27) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 250, 21.

17. (28) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 250, 20.

18. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 28.

19. (37) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (16) William Sawalich, Toyota, 250, 24.

21. (34) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 250, 16.

22. (36) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 250, 15.

23. (11) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

24. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, 250, 13.

25. (2) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 250, 24.

26. (24) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 248, 14.

27. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 242, 10.

28. (5) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, accident, 234, 12.

29. (30) Austin Green, Chevrolet, accident, 233, 8.

30. (23) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 233, 7.

31. (19) Andrew Patterson, Chevrolet, accident, 233, 6.

32. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 233, 5.

33. (18) Nicholas Sanchez, Ford, accident, 213, 4.

34. (35) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, suspension, 207, 3.

35. (21) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 205, 2.

36. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, brakes, 183, 1.

37. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, garage, 89, 1.

38. (29) Luke Baldwin, Ford, accident, 31, 0.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 55.013 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 23 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 14 for 97 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-65; C.Day 66-102; S.Mayer 103-111; A.Hill 112-114; S.Mayer 115-119; A.Hill 120-125; R.Caruth 126-129; H.Burton 130; R.Caruth 131-144; H.Burton 145-160; J.Allgaier 161-183; L.Pulliam 184-187; B.Jones 188; L.Pulliam 189-224; J.Allgaier 225-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 114 laps; L.Pulliam, 2 times for 40 laps; C.Day, 1 time for 37 laps; R.Caruth, 2 times for 18 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 17 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 14 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 9 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; S.Creed, 1; A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 373; 2. J.Love, 281; 3. S.Creed, 257; 4. A.Hill, 251; 5. C.Kvapil, 234; 6. S.Smith, 231; 7. C.Day, 225; 8. B.Jones, 198; 9. P.Retzlaff, 195; 10. R.Caruth, 175; 11. S.Mayer, 172; 12. T.Gray, 164; 13. A.Alfredo, 144; 14. W.Sawalich, 143; 15. R.Sieg, 140; 16. B.Poole, 139.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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