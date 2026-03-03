NASCAR heads to Phoenix with Reddick seeking a fourth straight win and F1 opens in Melbourne

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Straight Talk Wireless 500 Site: Avondale, Arizona. Track: Phoenix Raceway. Race distance: 312 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Straight Talk Wireless 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 1:10 p.m. Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Christopher Bell edged teammate Denny Hamlin late to secure his third straight win in the second-closest finish in track history.

Last race: Tyler Reddick made NASCAR history, becoming the first driver to open a season with three straight wins while holding off Shane van Gisbergen at COTA.

Next race: March 15, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

GOVX 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7 p.m., qualifying, 8:05 p.m. Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Aric Almirola’s dramatic overtime win came after a last-lap pass of Alex Bowman, giving the Joe Gibbs Racing driver his eighth career series win.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen earned his fifth career series win, taking the lead for good on a dramatic restart with five laps remaining.

Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs led 41 of 80 laps and held off Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes to win the series’ first street race in St. Petersburg.

Next race: March 20, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix

Site: Melbourne, Australia.

Track: Albert Park Circuit.

Race distance: 58 laps, 190 miles.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 8:30 p.m. Friday, practice, midnight, practice, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, qualifying, midnight, race, 11 p.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Pole-sitter Lando Norris briefly lost the lead to Max Verstappen but regained control to lead most of the race and give McLaren its first Australian victory since 2012.

Last race: Lando Norris secured his first world championship at the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points after a season-long fight.

Next race: March 15, Shanghai.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Good Ranchers 250

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifications, 2 p.m., high line & final practice, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: The last series race at Phoenix Raceway took place in 2018, with Josef Newgarden earning the victory.

Last race: Alex Palou cruised to his 20th career win while beating runner-up Scott McLaughlin by nearly 13 seconds in St. Petersburg.

Next race: March 15, Arlington, Texas.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Site: Gainesville, Florida.

Track: Gainesville Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m. Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:35 p.m. Sunday, race, 9:30 a.m. (FS1).

Next race: March 22, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS DEGA DUEL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BLACK ICE BRAWL

Next race: March 13-14.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.