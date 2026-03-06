Napoli beats Torino 2-1 to extend unbeaten home run and close gap on second-place AC Milan

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli beat Torino 2-1 on Friday to close the gap on second-place AC Milan to one…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli beat Torino 2-1 on Friday to close the gap on second-place AC Milan to one point and maintain its record as the only team still unbeaten at home in Serie A this season.

Torino hasn’t beaten Napoli in the top tier since the 2008-09 season and it fell behind after six minutes.

Alisson Santos created a meter of space on the edge of the Torino penalty area and fired a low shot past the outstretched arm of Alberto Paleari.

Third-place Napoli dominated throughout and Eljif Elmas spun to volley home Matteo Politano’s knock down and make it 2-0 midway through the second half.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte introduced playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for his first appearance since an October injury, but his team was forced to sweat in the final seconds after Cesare Casadei pulled back a late consolation goal for Torino.

Napoli, though, held on to open a five-point gap on fourth-place Roma. It now has 56 points, one behind Milan and 11 behind champions-elect Inter.

Inter and Milan face off in the Milan derby on Sunday.

Torino is 14th with 30 points.

