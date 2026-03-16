Morocco or France? Lille’s 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi keeps his World Cup choice open

LILLE, France (AP) — Morocco or France? Highly-rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has yet to chose. A key player for Lille…

LILLE, France (AP) — Morocco or France? Highly-rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has yet to chose.

A key player for Lille in the French league, the 18-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising midfield talents in Europe. He has represented France’s Under 21 and other youth squads, but he is also being courted by Morocco ahead of the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A World Cup semifinalist four years ago, Morocco has recruited several players with dual nationalities of Moroccan descent raised or trained in Europe.

Asked this weekend whether he had made a decision between France and Morocco, Bouaddi left the door open.

“Let’s see, I’ve not chosen yet,” he told broadcaster Ligue 1+ after Lille defeated Rennes 2-1 on Sunday to move to fifth place in the French league standings.

According to several media reports in Morocco, the country’s soccer federation and its new coach Mohamed Ouahbi have intensified their efforts to secure Bouaddi’s services. Morocco will play World Cup warm-up games against Ecuador and Paraguay on March 27 and 31, respectively, and Bouaddi could be called up for those games.

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in World Cup Group C with Brazil, Haiti and Scotland.

After joining the Lille academy in 2021, Bouaddi made his senior debut in the UEFA Conference League against Faroese side KI Klaksvík, becoming the youngest player to feature in the competition and to ever represent Lille, just three days after his 16th birthday.

A box-to-box midfielder with an excellent technical finesse, he then made his Champions League debut against Real Madrid on the day he turned 17.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.