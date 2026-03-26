MLB Prediction Market Apps: Get Bonuses, Make Trades on Opening Day Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans can sign up with these MLB prediction market apps in time for Opening Day on Thursday. Go all in on Mets-Pirates, Dodgers-Diamondbacks or any other game this week.







New players will have plenty of options with Kalshi, Novig, OG, Crypto.com and Underdog Predict. Grab guaranteed bonuses, discounts, profit boosts and other unique offers on the games.

MLB Prediction Market Apps Unlock Top 5 Bonuses

The MLB season is off and running after the New York Yankees blanked the San Francisco Giants in a dominant 7-0 performance on Wednesday night. Paul Skenes will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face off against the New York Mets. Freddy Peralta will make his debut for the Mets in one of the best pitching matchups of the day.

There are tons of games for baseball fans to choose from, but prediction markets offer much more than that. Make trades on long-term markets like the World Series, pennants, division titles, MVPs, Cy Youngs and more.

In addition to baseball, there are tons of other sports available for first-time players. The NCAA Tournament is heating up as we get deeper into March. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL playoffs are fast approaching. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these MLB prediction market apps.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Make Predictions, Win $10 Bonus

Go all in on the MLB’s Opening Day with Kalshi promo code WTOP. This is an opportunity for new users to secure a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades. This is an opportunity to start locking in bonuses on MLB, NCAA Tournament, NBA or any other sport. Not to mention, Kalshi has markets in politics, culture, crypto, climate, financials, companies and more.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 in MLB Bonuses







Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP and secure multiple bonuses this week. New users will get a 10% discount on a first trade up to $100. This offer also comes with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig Cash. Create a new account and start reaping the rewards.

OG Promo Delivers Up to $150 in Bonuses for MLB Opening Day







Create a new account and redeem this OG promo in time for MLB Opening Day. New players will receive five straight days of 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings and secure up to $150 in bonuses with this offer.

Secure $50 in CRO with This Crypto.com Offer







Create a new account on Crypto.com and start with $50 in CRO. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have access to this $50 bonus in time for Thursday’s MLB games or any other available market this week.

Underdog Predict: Combine Picks on MLB Opening Day, NCAA Tournament







There is no current promo available with Underdog Predict, but it is still a great time to sign up. With MLB’s Opening Day here and the Sweet 16 starting on Thursday night, there are tons of options for sports fans. Combine picks on multiple games, players and events.