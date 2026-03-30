Miami plays Philadelphia on home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (41-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (39-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Monday, 7…

Philadelphia 76ers (41-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (39-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Philadelphia looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Heat have gone 23-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kel’el Ware averaging 2.9.

The 76ers are 24-23 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league scoring 17.0 fast break points per game. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers averaging 5.7.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 116.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 117.9 the Heat give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 124-117 in the last matchup on Feb. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 6.7 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Cameron Payne is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 121.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.1 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (back).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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