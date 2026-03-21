Mexico star Raúl Jiménez in tears after scoring first goal since death of his father

LONDON (AP) — Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez was reduced to tears on Saturday after scoring his first goal since the…

LONDON (AP) — Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez was reduced to tears on Saturday after scoring his first goal since the death of his father last week.

After converting a penalty to seal a 3-1 win for Fulham over Burnley in the Premier League, Jiménez dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky with both hands.

He welled up as he walked back to center circle and was seen wiping tears from his eyes after the match.

Jiménez also was embraced warmly by his Fulham teammates, including fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz and coach Marco Silva.

The death of his father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, was announced by Mexico’s soccer federation on March 13.

Jimenez has scored all 14 of the penalties he has taken in the Premier League. He has also played in England’s top division with Wolverhampton.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.