Mexico hit by another crushing injury blow as Marcel Ruiz tears ACL and to miss World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the span of three days, Mexico has lost two players for the World Cup. Midfielder…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the span of three days, Mexico has lost two players for the World Cup.

Midfielder Marcel Ruiz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, his club Toluca announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old Ruiz injured the joint on Wednesday in a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against San Diego of the MLS.

Toluca said in a statement that in addition to the ligament rupture, Ruiz also suffered a meniscus tear in the same joint and will undergo surgery.

“Everyone at this club regrets what happened and we stand in solidarity with him, wishing him a speedy recovery,” the team said.

Mexico plays the World Cup opener on June 11 against South Africa.

Ruiz was key in helping Toluca win their second consecutive championship last December.

Ruiz received his first call-up to the senior national team in 2023, and has been one of the most consistent players since Javier Aguirre took over as manager in August 2024. The midfielder has 17 matches with the national team and was expected to go to his first World Cup.

His absence adds to Club América goalkeeper Luis Malagón, who was diagnosed on Wednesday with a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg.

Mexico has another half-dozen players sidelined, although the most serious case is that of right back Rodrigo Huescas, who tore a knee ligament last November.

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