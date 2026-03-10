Mexico grants visas to some Iraq players for World Cup qualifier in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun granting visas to players from Iraq’s national team ahead…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun granting visas to players from Iraq’s national team ahead of the World Cup intercontinental qualifier scheduled March 31 in Monterrey.

The Iraqi team is facing logistical issues because of disruptions caused by the Iran war.

“On March 8, some players were processed at the Mexican Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and tomorrow other people are scheduled to be processed at the Embassy in Qatar,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in a statement late Monday.

The government did not specify the names or how many players were granted visas.

Iraq is set to face the winner of the match between Suriname and Bolivia for a spot in the World Cup — to be in the group with France, Norway and Senegal.

Mexico, the United States and Canada are co-hosting the World Cup, which begins June 11.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has asked FIFA to postpone the intercontinental qualifier. With Iraqi airspace closed, Arnold’s squad — containing predominantly players from the domestic league — is unable to fully gather.

Mexico does not have an embassy in Iraq.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it is in contact with the Iraqi Embassy in Mexico and that they are willing “to provide all necessary assistance in documenting the members of the Iraqi national team.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.