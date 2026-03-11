Mexico goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon tears Achilles and will miss World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for Club America and will…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for Club America and will miss the World Cup.

America confirmed the injury Wednesday and said the 29-year-old Malagon needs surgery, meaning he’ll be sidelined when Mexico, the United States and Canada co-host the World Cup starting June 11.

Malagon was injured Tuesday in the first half of a CONCACAF round-of-16 Champions Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union of the MLS.

Malagon started for Mexico last year when El Tri won the Nations League and the Gold Cup, but he recently was battling for the position with Raúl Rangel, who has started in five of the last eight national team matches.

“Hurt and sad, my soul shattered,” Malagon posted on his Instagram account. “Trying to understand the situation and asking why? The dream seems to be fading away, but I know that God will one day give me an answer.”

Malagon’s injury could also open the door for the return of 40-year-old Guillermo Ochoa, who is hoping to participate in his sixth World Cup.

Mexico’s other injury setbacks include right back Rodrigo Huescas (torn ACL), and midfielder Edson Alvarez (ankle surgery).

“Injuries affect everyone in the world of soccer, but as the coach of Mexico, I am concerned about the significant number of injured players we have and how long it may take for them to recover,” national team coach Javier Aguirre said last month.

