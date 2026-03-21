Mets veteran Sean Manaea will open the season in a relief role rather than the starting rotation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea will open the season working out of the…

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea will open the season working out of the bullpen rather than having a spot in the starting rotation.

Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Saturday that Manaea would have a “piggyback” role in which he immediately follows a starter the first couple of times the team goes through its rotation.

“We have six guys throwing the ball really well,” Mendoza said. “We were pretty honest with all of them at the beginning of camp. If everyone was healthy, we were going to have to make some tough decisions, and one of them was going to be pitching in that type of role.”

The Mets plan to open the season with a starting rotation of Freddy Peralta, David Peterson, Nolan McLean, Clay Holmes and Koda Senga. The Mets had a surplus of candidates after acquiring Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in January.

The 34-year-old Manaea has started in 210 of his 243 career regular-season appearances. He signed a $75 million, 3-year contract after going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and finishing 11th in the NL Cy Young Award balloting in 2024, but he followed that up by going 2-4 with a 5.64 ERA last season.

Mendoza noted the Mets probably wouldn’t need a sixth starter the first couple of times through their schedule because they have more off days than usual.

“We don’t feel like we need a sixth starter yet,” Mendoza said. “He’s going to make starts for us.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.