Mets’ Nolan McLean says he’s feeling better after experiencing vertigo-like symptoms last week

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean says he’s feeling better as he prepares to join the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic after experiencing vertigo-like symptoms last week.

“I’m definitely feeling better these last couple of days,” McLean told reporters Tuesday. “I haven’t missed any days of throwing. I kind of grinded through a little bit last week, still feeling the vertigo symptoms, but this week I’m feeling really good.”

McLean said he started feeling the symptoms early last week. He noted that he had a vertigo spell in high school that passed quickly, but the symptoms lingered a little longer this time.

“Just standing still, I would get dizzy out of nowhere,” McLean said. “We kind of came to the conclusion it was inner-ear stuff.”

McLean said he will throw Wednesday to make sure he’s feeling good before joining the U.S.

The 24-year-old McLean maintains his rookie status and is preparing for his first full season in the majors after going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA in eight starts as a late-season call-up last year.

Now he’s getting ready to pitch for his country as well.

“Obviously my body, I had to take care of my body first and make sure that it was where I wanted to be before I go out and try to compete for Team USA,” McLean said. “I’m comfortable with where I’m at right now.”

