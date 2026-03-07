Memphis faces Los Angeles, aims to stop home slide

Los Angeles Clippers (30-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-38, 11th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee;…

Los Angeles Clippers (30-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-38, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Grizzlies are 18-25 in Western Conference games. Memphis averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 12-16 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Clippers are 19-19 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies average 115.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 112.1 the Clippers give up. The Clippers are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 47.2% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Clippers 121-103 in their last meeting on Dec. 16. Cam Spencer led the Grizzlies with 27 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (injury management), Taj Gibson: out (reconditioning), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (arm), Darius Garland: out (toe).

