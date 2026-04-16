Live Radio
Home » Sports » Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

April 16, 2026, 8:21 PM

Thursday

At The Concession Golf Club

Bradenton, Fla.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Allan 34-32—66
Brian Gay 34-32—66
Miguel Angel Jimenez 31-35—66
Bernhard Langer 34-32—66
Ben Crane 32-35—67
Retief Goosen 34-33—67
Thammanoon Sriroj 35-32—67
Greg Chalmers 36-32—68
Padraig Harrington 36-32—68
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-32—68
Stewart Cink 33-36—69
Ernie Els 35-34—69
Darren Fichardt 38-31—69
Mathew Goggin 33-36—69
Scott Hend 32-37—69
Justin Hicks 35-34—69
Keith Horne 35-34—69
Billy Mayfair 33-36—69
Greg Owen 33-36—69
Pat Perez 35-34—69
Tom Pernice 35-34—69
Brad Elder 36-34—70
Tim Herron 36-34—70
Robert Karlsson 35-35—70
Justin Leonard 36-34—70
Tag Ridings 35-35—70
Vijay Singh 34-36—70
Markus Brier 36-35—71
Matthew Cort 36-35—71
Matt Gogel 33-38—71
Thongchai Jaidee 36-35—71
Andrew Marshall 33-38—71
Cameron Percy 36-35—71
Kenny Perry 37-34—71
Tim Petrovic 34-37—71
Jeff Schmid 35-36—71
Omar Uresti 36-35—71
Mark Wilson 37-34—71
Doug Barron 35-37—72
Notah Begay 36-36—72
Jason Bohn 37-35—72
K.J. Choi 39-33—72
Chris DiMarco 35-37—72
Joe Durant 35-37—72
Harrison Frazar 38-34—72
Andrew Johnson 38-34—72
Soren Kjeldsen 36-36—72
Shaun Micheel 35-37—72
John Pillar 36-36—72
Henrik Stenson 38-34—72
Kevin Sutherland 37-35—72
Ken Tanigawa 35-37—72
Neil Thompson 38-34—72
Y.E. Yang 35-37—72
Stephen Ames 39-34—73
Billy Andrade 36-37—73
Stuart Appleby 36-37—73
Woody Austin 35-38—73
Peter Baker 36-37—73
Shane Bertsch 38-35—73
Mark Brown 37-36—73
Emanuele Canonica 35-38—73
Jason Caron 39-34—73
John Daly 36-37—73
Kyle Dobbs 33-40—73
Thomas Goegele 34-39—73
Paul Goydos 38-35—73
Zach Johnson 39-34—73
Brendan Jones 33-40—73
Michael Jonzon 39-34—73
Rob Labritz 37-36—73
Warren Pineo 36-37—73
Paul Stankowski 36-37—73
Mario Tiziani 38-35—73
Michael Wright 37-36—73
Alex Cejka 36-38—74
Darren Clarke 37-37—74
Jamie Donaldson 35-39—74
Ricardo Gonzalez 38-36—74
Steve Holmes 37-37—74
Jeff Martin 36-38—74
George McNeill 35-39—74
Alan Morin 33-41—74
Timothy O’Neal 33-41—74
Rory Sabbatini 37-37—74
Todd Sapere 39-35—74
Heath Slocum 37-37—74
Bob Sowards 38-36—74
Vaughn Taylor 38-36—74
David Toms 40-34—74
Boo Weekley 37-37—74
Mike Weir 37-37—74
Lionel Alexandre 40-35—75
Rohan Allwood 39-36—75
James Deiters 39-36—75
David Drysdale 40-35—75
James Kingston 37-38—75
Mikael Lundberg 36-39—75
Jeff Maggert 39-36—75
Katsumasa Miyamoto 39-36—75
Colin Montgomerie 38-37—75
Corey Pavin 38-37—75
Tracy Phillips 40-35—75
Vanslow Phillips 36-39—75
Brett Quigley 37-38—75
Mick Smith 39-36—75
Mike Stone 38-37—75
Steven Alker 38-38—76
Frank Bensel 40-36—76
Tim Cantwell 37-39—76
Steve Flesch 37-39—76
Alastair Forsyth 38-38—76
Stephen Gallacher 36-40—76
Mark Hensby 35-41—76
Brennan Little 37-39—76
Scott McCarron 37-39—76
Scott Parel 36-40—76
Chris Riley 39-37—76
Frank Esposito 42-35—77
Tommy Gainey 42-35—77
Jeff Gove 39-38—77
Richard Green 41-36—77
Simon Griffiths 40-37—77
Fredrik Jacobson 38-39—77
Lee Janzen 40-37—77
Grover Justice 39-38—77
Simon Khan 36-41—77
Ryan Malby 39-38—77
Dicky Pride 39-38—77
Paul Scaletta 39-38—77
Kirk Triplett 38-39—77
Charlie Wi 42-35—77
Michael Allen 42-36—78
Ryan Armour 39-39—78
Gregory Bisconti 39-39—78
Michael Campbell 39-39—78
Ken Duke 40-38—78
Johan Edfors 37-41—78
Craig Hocknull 42-36—78
David Roesch 40-38—78
Matt Schalk 41-37—78
Brian Smock 42-36—78
Brian Thornton 39-39—78
Bo Van Pelt 39-39—78
Steve Webster 39-39—78
Chad Campbell 40-39—79
Adilson Da Silva 39-40—79
J.J. Henry 38-41—79
Mike Small 39-40—79
Brett Wetterich 40-39—79
Brad Burns 42-38—80
Tom Walters 41-39—80
Angel Cabrera 43-38—81
Rod Perry 43-38—81
Scott Dunlap 40-42—82
Rocco Mediate WD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up