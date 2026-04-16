Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Thursday At The Concession Golf Club Bradenton, Fla. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72 First Round Steve Allan 34-32—66…

Thursday

At The Concession Golf Club

Bradenton, Fla.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Allan 34-32—66 Brian Gay 34-32—66 Miguel Angel Jimenez 31-35—66 Bernhard Langer 34-32—66 Ben Crane 32-35—67 Retief Goosen 34-33—67 Thammanoon Sriroj 35-32—67 Greg Chalmers 36-32—68 Padraig Harrington 36-32—68 Jose Maria Olazabal 36-32—68 Stewart Cink 33-36—69 Ernie Els 35-34—69 Darren Fichardt 38-31—69 Mathew Goggin 33-36—69 Scott Hend 32-37—69 Justin Hicks 35-34—69 Keith Horne 35-34—69 Billy Mayfair 33-36—69 Greg Owen 33-36—69 Pat Perez 35-34—69 Tom Pernice 35-34—69 Brad Elder 36-34—70 Tim Herron 36-34—70 Robert Karlsson 35-35—70 Justin Leonard 36-34—70 Tag Ridings 35-35—70 Vijay Singh 34-36—70 Markus Brier 36-35—71 Matthew Cort 36-35—71 Matt Gogel 33-38—71 Thongchai Jaidee 36-35—71 Andrew Marshall 33-38—71 Cameron Percy 36-35—71 Kenny Perry 37-34—71 Tim Petrovic 34-37—71 Jeff Schmid 35-36—71 Omar Uresti 36-35—71 Mark Wilson 37-34—71 Doug Barron 35-37—72 Notah Begay 36-36—72 Jason Bohn 37-35—72 K.J. Choi 39-33—72 Chris DiMarco 35-37—72 Joe Durant 35-37—72 Harrison Frazar 38-34—72 Andrew Johnson 38-34—72 Soren Kjeldsen 36-36—72 Shaun Micheel 35-37—72 John Pillar 36-36—72 Henrik Stenson 38-34—72 Kevin Sutherland 37-35—72 Ken Tanigawa 35-37—72 Neil Thompson 38-34—72 Y.E. Yang 35-37—72 Stephen Ames 39-34—73 Billy Andrade 36-37—73 Stuart Appleby 36-37—73 Woody Austin 35-38—73 Peter Baker 36-37—73 Shane Bertsch 38-35—73 Mark Brown 37-36—73 Emanuele Canonica 35-38—73 Jason Caron 39-34—73 John Daly 36-37—73 Kyle Dobbs 33-40—73 Thomas Goegele 34-39—73 Paul Goydos 38-35—73 Zach Johnson 39-34—73 Brendan Jones 33-40—73 Michael Jonzon 39-34—73 Rob Labritz 37-36—73 Warren Pineo 36-37—73 Paul Stankowski 36-37—73 Mario Tiziani 38-35—73 Michael Wright 37-36—73 Alex Cejka 36-38—74 Darren Clarke 37-37—74 Jamie Donaldson 35-39—74 Ricardo Gonzalez 38-36—74 Steve Holmes 37-37—74 Jeff Martin 36-38—74 George McNeill 35-39—74 Alan Morin 33-41—74 Timothy O’Neal 33-41—74 Rory Sabbatini 37-37—74 Todd Sapere 39-35—74 Heath Slocum 37-37—74 Bob Sowards 38-36—74 Vaughn Taylor 38-36—74 David Toms 40-34—74 Boo Weekley 37-37—74 Mike Weir 37-37—74 Lionel Alexandre 40-35—75 Rohan Allwood 39-36—75 James Deiters 39-36—75 David Drysdale 40-35—75 James Kingston 37-38—75 Mikael Lundberg 36-39—75 Jeff Maggert 39-36—75 Katsumasa Miyamoto 39-36—75 Colin Montgomerie 38-37—75 Corey Pavin 38-37—75 Tracy Phillips 40-35—75 Vanslow Phillips 36-39—75 Brett Quigley 37-38—75 Mick Smith 39-36—75 Mike Stone 38-37—75 Steven Alker 38-38—76 Frank Bensel 40-36—76 Tim Cantwell 37-39—76 Steve Flesch 37-39—76 Alastair Forsyth 38-38—76 Stephen Gallacher 36-40—76 Mark Hensby 35-41—76 Brennan Little 37-39—76 Scott McCarron 37-39—76 Scott Parel 36-40—76 Chris Riley 39-37—76 Frank Esposito 42-35—77 Tommy Gainey 42-35—77 Jeff Gove 39-38—77 Richard Green 41-36—77 Simon Griffiths 40-37—77 Fredrik Jacobson 38-39—77 Lee Janzen 40-37—77 Grover Justice 39-38—77 Simon Khan 36-41—77 Ryan Malby 39-38—77 Dicky Pride 39-38—77 Paul Scaletta 39-38—77 Kirk Triplett 38-39—77 Charlie Wi 42-35—77 Michael Allen 42-36—78 Ryan Armour 39-39—78 Gregory Bisconti 39-39—78 Michael Campbell 39-39—78 Ken Duke 40-38—78 Johan Edfors 37-41—78 Craig Hocknull 42-36—78 David Roesch 40-38—78 Matt Schalk 41-37—78 Brian Smock 42-36—78 Brian Thornton 39-39—78 Bo Van Pelt 39-39—78 Steve Webster 39-39—78 Chad Campbell 40-39—79 Adilson Da Silva 39-40—79 J.J. Henry 38-41—79 Mike Small 39-40—79 Brett Wetterich 40-39—79 Brad Burns 42-38—80 Tom Walters 41-39—80 Angel Cabrera 43-38—81 Rod Perry 43-38—81 Scott Dunlap 40-42—82 Rocco Mediate WD

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