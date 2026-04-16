Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Thursday
At The Concession Golf Club
Bradenton, Fla.
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72
First Round
|Steve Allan
|34-32—66
|Brian Gay
|34-32—66
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|31-35—66
|Bernhard Langer
|34-32—66
|Ben Crane
|32-35—67
|Retief Goosen
|34-33—67
|Thammanoon Sriroj
|35-32—67
|Greg Chalmers
|36-32—68
|Padraig Harrington
|36-32—68
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-32—68
|Stewart Cink
|33-36—69
|Ernie Els
|35-34—69
|Darren Fichardt
|38-31—69
|Mathew Goggin
|33-36—69
|Scott Hend
|32-37—69
|Justin Hicks
|35-34—69
|Keith Horne
|35-34—69
|Billy Mayfair
|33-36—69
|Greg Owen
|33-36—69
|Pat Perez
|35-34—69
|Tom Pernice
|35-34—69
|Brad Elder
|36-34—70
|Tim Herron
|36-34—70
|Robert Karlsson
|35-35—70
|Justin Leonard
|36-34—70
|Tag Ridings
|35-35—70
|Vijay Singh
|34-36—70
|Markus Brier
|36-35—71
|Matthew Cort
|36-35—71
|Matt Gogel
|33-38—71
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-35—71
|Andrew Marshall
|33-38—71
|Cameron Percy
|36-35—71
|Kenny Perry
|37-34—71
|Tim Petrovic
|34-37—71
|Jeff Schmid
|35-36—71
|Omar Uresti
|36-35—71
|Mark Wilson
|37-34—71
|Doug Barron
|35-37—72
|Notah Begay
|36-36—72
|Jason Bohn
|37-35—72
|K.J. Choi
|39-33—72
|Chris DiMarco
|35-37—72
|Joe Durant
|35-37—72
|Harrison Frazar
|38-34—72
|Andrew Johnson
|38-34—72
|Soren Kjeldsen
|36-36—72
|Shaun Micheel
|35-37—72
|John Pillar
|36-36—72
|Henrik Stenson
|38-34—72
|Kevin Sutherland
|37-35—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-37—72
|Neil Thompson
|38-34—72
|Y.E. Yang
|35-37—72
|Stephen Ames
|39-34—73
|Billy Andrade
|36-37—73
|Stuart Appleby
|36-37—73
|Woody Austin
|35-38—73
|Peter Baker
|36-37—73
|Shane Bertsch
|38-35—73
|Mark Brown
|37-36—73
|Emanuele Canonica
|35-38—73
|Jason Caron
|39-34—73
|John Daly
|36-37—73
|Kyle Dobbs
|33-40—73
|Thomas Goegele
|34-39—73
|Paul Goydos
|38-35—73
|Zach Johnson
|39-34—73
|Brendan Jones
|33-40—73
|Michael Jonzon
|39-34—73
|Rob Labritz
|37-36—73
|Warren Pineo
|36-37—73
|Paul Stankowski
|36-37—73
|Mario Tiziani
|38-35—73
|Michael Wright
|37-36—73
|Alex Cejka
|36-38—74
|Darren Clarke
|37-37—74
|Jamie Donaldson
|35-39—74
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|38-36—74
|Steve Holmes
|37-37—74
|Jeff Martin
|36-38—74
|George McNeill
|35-39—74
|Alan Morin
|33-41—74
|Timothy O’Neal
|33-41—74
|Rory Sabbatini
|37-37—74
|Todd Sapere
|39-35—74
|Heath Slocum
|37-37—74
|Bob Sowards
|38-36—74
|Vaughn Taylor
|38-36—74
|David Toms
|40-34—74
|Boo Weekley
|37-37—74
|Mike Weir
|37-37—74
|Lionel Alexandre
|40-35—75
|Rohan Allwood
|39-36—75
|James Deiters
|39-36—75
|David Drysdale
|40-35—75
|James Kingston
|37-38—75
|Mikael Lundberg
|36-39—75
|Jeff Maggert
|39-36—75
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|39-36—75
|Colin Montgomerie
|38-37—75
|Corey Pavin
|38-37—75
|Tracy Phillips
|40-35—75
|Vanslow Phillips
|36-39—75
|Brett Quigley
|37-38—75
|Mick Smith
|39-36—75
|Mike Stone
|38-37—75
|Steven Alker
|38-38—76
|Frank Bensel
|40-36—76
|Tim Cantwell
|37-39—76
|Steve Flesch
|37-39—76
|Alastair Forsyth
|38-38—76
|Stephen Gallacher
|36-40—76
|Mark Hensby
|35-41—76
|Brennan Little
|37-39—76
|Scott McCarron
|37-39—76
|Scott Parel
|36-40—76
|Chris Riley
|39-37—76
|Frank Esposito
|42-35—77
|Tommy Gainey
|42-35—77
|Jeff Gove
|39-38—77
|Richard Green
|41-36—77
|Simon Griffiths
|40-37—77
|Fredrik Jacobson
|38-39—77
|Lee Janzen
|40-37—77
|Grover Justice
|39-38—77
|Simon Khan
|36-41—77
|Ryan Malby
|39-38—77
|Dicky Pride
|39-38—77
|Paul Scaletta
|39-38—77
|Kirk Triplett
|38-39—77
|Charlie Wi
|42-35—77
|Michael Allen
|42-36—78
|Ryan Armour
|39-39—78
|Gregory Bisconti
|39-39—78
|Michael Campbell
|39-39—78
|Ken Duke
|40-38—78
|Johan Edfors
|37-41—78
|Craig Hocknull
|42-36—78
|David Roesch
|40-38—78
|Matt Schalk
|41-37—78
|Brian Smock
|42-36—78
|Brian Thornton
|39-39—78
|Bo Van Pelt
|39-39—78
|Steve Webster
|39-39—78
|Chad Campbell
|40-39—79
|Adilson Da Silva
|39-40—79
|J.J. Henry
|38-41—79
|Mike Small
|39-40—79
|Brett Wetterich
|40-39—79
|Brad Burns
|42-38—80
|Tom Walters
|41-39—80
|Angel Cabrera
|43-38—81
|Rod Perry
|43-38—81
|Scott Dunlap
|40-42—82
|Rocco Mediate
|WD
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