Memphis faces Chicago on 3-game home skid

Chicago Bulls (29-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-49, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday,…

Chicago Bulls (29-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-49, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 245

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Chicago looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Grizzlies are 13-23 in home games. Memphis is seventh in the Western Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.9.

The Bulls have gone 11-24 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.1 points per game in the paint led by Tre Jones averaging 8.3.

The Grizzlies’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 116.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 119.1 the Grizzlies allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 132-107 in the last meeting on March 17. Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 29 points, and Cedric Coward led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coward is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Buzelis is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Josh Giddey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 111.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 121.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out (toe), Jahmai Mashack: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out for season (knee), Nick Richards: out (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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