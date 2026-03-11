McDavid’s late power-play winner lifts the Oilers past the Avalanche 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers…

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday night.

McDavid’s goal, his 36th of the season, came on a snap shot on the power play with 10:57 remaining in the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie.

In a game featuring three of the NHL’s four points leaders, Leon Draisaitl had his 59th and 60th assists of the season, the second of which set up McDavid’s winner. Jack Roslovic also scored for the Oilers, who won for the fourth time in six games after a four-game losing streak. It was Nugent-Hopkins’ third multigoal game of the season and first since Dec. 21.

Edmonton had two goals on four power-play opportunities against an Avalanche team that had the NHL’s third-best penalty kill entering the night.

Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram left the game with 34 seconds remaining in the second period after Nathan MacKinnon’s knee collided with his head while the Avalanche star was skating across the crease during a power play. Ingram was replaced by Tristan Jarry and MacKinnon was charged with a five-minute major for goaltender interference, as well as game misconduct, sidelining him for the remainder of the game.

Ross Colton, Martin Necas and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche. Colton, who later left with an upper-body injury, scored just 32 seconds into the game, giving Colorado its NHL-leading seventh opening-minute goal this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood, who was fourth in the NHL in goals against average this season, gave up four goals on 24 shots for the Avalanche.

Colorado had won five consecutive games and seven of its past eight.

Up next

Oilers: At Dallas on Thursday.

Avalanche: At Seattle on Thursday.

___

