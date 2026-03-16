Real Madrid’s Mbappé ready to play against Man City in Champions League, Arbeloa says

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to Real Madrid’s squad for the second leg against Manchester City in the Champions…

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to Real Madrid’s squad for the second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

“He is ready to play,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said at a news conference in Manchester on Monday evening, when asked about Mbappé’s availability, “so tomorrow you will see.”

The France striker hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of a knee problem. He has missed five matches in all competitions, including the 3-0 win over City in the first leg last week.

Also named in Madrid’s 26-man group that travelled to Manchester was England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been sidelined since Feb. 1 because of a thigh injury.

However, Arbeloa indicated Bellingham wasn’t ready to feature at Etihad Stadium, even if he will take part in training.

“I’m very happy to see him getting closer to the team,” Arbeloa said through a translator, “and I think it’s going to be important his teammates have him around in training and tomorrow before the game and during the team talk at halftime.”

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