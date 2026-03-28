Mayweather says Pacquiao rematch is an exhibition, with venue still undecided

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Turns out the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Manny Pacquiao fight on Sept. 19 in Las Vegas won’t count…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Turns out the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Manny Pacquiao fight on Sept. 19 in Las Vegas won’t count after all.

And it might not even be at the Sphere, the immersive arena near the Strip that has attracted people from all over the world because of its massive high-resolution video backdrop.

“As of right now, we don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at,” Mayweather said Saturday in a video captured by Vegas Sports Today in an interview session with select media. “The Sphere is one of the places that they’ve talked about, so we don’t know if it’s 100% going to be there.”

Wherever the location, this fight comes 11 years after their first meeting, which didn’t live up to the enormous hype between the two most notable boxers of that time. Both were past their prime when Mayweather beat Pacquiao by decision in what promoters said was the most profitable fight in history and set pay-per-view records.

The 49-year-old Mayweather downplayed the significance of his rematch with the 47-year-old Pacquiao being an exhibition and not a bout that will count on the two boxers’ record. Mayweather pointed out he also has an exhibition with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson coming up and one in Greece against kickboxer Mike Zambidis.

“If I’m just sitting at home and I’m working out every day and spending time with my grandson and spending time with my children, I said why not go out and have little fun and entertain the public with some exhibitions?” Mayweather said.

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