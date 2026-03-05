Max Holloway faces Charles Oliveira in an 11-year rematch for the BMF belt at UFC 326

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This is a rematch nearly 11 years in the making and one that seemed unlikely to…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This is a rematch nearly 11 years in the making and one that seemed unlikely to occur after the first meeting was such a dud that even the winner took little joy in it.

Max Holloway emerged with the victory that night after Charles Oliveira suffered a freak esophagus injury not even two minutes after the bout began.

Now they meet again, the headline match Saturday night at UFC 326 between two established lightweights going against each other for Holloway’s BMF belt.

“The first fight was a letdown, I’m not going to lie about it,” Holloway said. “I think a lot of people were disappointed. It’s on the record. It is what it is. We get to right that wrong, and I’m excited for it.”

Holloway (27-8) is a substantial favorite to retain the title, listed at BetMGM Sportsbook at -235.

The UFC first handed out the BMF belt on Nov. 2, 2019, a designation that doesn’t rely on a weight class and goes to the fighter who most exemplifies the ferocity and electricity that helps define the sport. Its name, unprintable by the standards of The Associated Press and most media outlets, underscores what the belt is all about.

Holloway, a 34-year-old from Honolulu, spoke respectfully of the challenge he has in front of him against the 36-year-old Oliveira (36-11), who is from Brazil.

“A lot of people are making this fight to be a striker versus grappler,” Holloway said. “They’ve got it all wrong. Even he said it. He was a Jiu-Jitsu guy before. Now he’s an MMA guy. A lot of his submission wins have been coming from striking first. He’s hurting these guys on their feet and then submitting them. That’s a pretty BMF thing to do.”

Oliveira’s family will be in attendance for the first time to see him fight in the United States, so he is more than motivated to put on a show for them.

“This is about a legacy,” Oliveira said through an interpreter. “Years from now, I’m going to have the opportunity to say, ‘See this thing. That’s what it represents to be a BMF.’”

Most of the crowd likely will be on Holloway’s side, who said fighting in Las Vegas carries about the same home advantage that Hawaii would bring. This city often is referred to as the Ninth Island because of the high number of Hawaiian residents and visitors.

“You’re going to see the Hawaiian flags flying up there,” Holloway said. “It’s going to be insane. It sucks I couldn’t fight in Hawaii, but the next best thing is Las Vegas. There are a bunch of locals here. Every corner you go around here, there’s a Hawaii barbecue spot, so we’re not far from home.”

There also are a decent number of Brazilian steakhouses in Las Vegas, and Oliveira has his mind set on feasting in a different kind of way.

The previous meeting didn’t go the way either fighter wanted, but they both have come far since that night.

“The first fight between us, let’s kill that one,” Oliveira said. “He won that one. That’s it. It’s two great fighters, two legends, two guys that put on a show. We’re going to put on a great show on Saturday.”

