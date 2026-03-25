Masters coverage to include stats-driven look at Amen Corner on Prime Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For those who can’t get enough of the Masters, Augusta National is providing even more coverage…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For those who can’t get enough of the Masters, Augusta National is providing even more coverage this year. Its new deal with Prime Video will include a stats-driven broadcast of Amen Corner.

The Masters released its broadcast schedule Thursday for the April 9-12 tournament, which offers its usual full menu of viewing on its digital platforms. Prime Video and ESPN will have live coverage for the opening two rounds, and CBS has the weekend with two hours of lead-in on Paramount+.

This is the 70th year for CBS to broadcast the Masters, and the 18th year ESPN has been involved for the weekday rounds.

New to the Masters this year is a deal announced in September with Prime Video, which will stream two hours (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET) on Thursday and Friday that lead to the ESPN coverage. ESPN also has added “Welcome to the Masters,” two hours (10 a.m. to noon) of a pregame show before the opening two rounds.

The relationship with Prime already has led to a documentary on Rory McIlroy’s historic win last year that allowed him to complete the career Grand Slam. “Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait” premiers March 30.

There also will be “Inside Amen Corner” that will be available exclusively on Prime from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. the final two rounds.

The dedicated feed will offer a stats-enhanced viewing experience that features an in-depth look into playing three of the most famous holes on the back nine at Augusta National — the par-4 11th, the par-3 12th over Rae’s Creek and the par-5 13th.

Prime Video is expected to announce more details on “Inside Amen Corner” next week.

NBC plans to air a mini-documentary on Sunday, April 5, titled, “Photographer No. 24,” on Hall of Fame center fielder Ken Griffey Jr.’s role as an official photographer for the Masters last year.

The Masters’ digital platforms during the tournament again will have live coverage of featured groups, Hole Nos. 4 through 6, Amen Corner, Hole Nos. 15 and 16, and On The Range.

“Range Tracker” returns for a second year, providing live and recorded data of every shot from every player on the practice range. Another addition for 2026 is “Masters Vault Search,” allowing fans to watch specific tournament clips from more than 50 years of Sunday broadcasts.

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