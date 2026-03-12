Massachusetts town, World Cup organizers come to agreement over security funding to stage games

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The fate of World Cup games set to be played in Massachusetts this summer is no…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The fate of World Cup games set to be played in Massachusetts this summer is no longer in limbo.

For weeks, the town of Foxborough — home to the NFL’s New England Patriots and their Gillette Stadium site scheduled to host seven World Cup tournament matches in June and July — had been holding back on granting an entertainment license that FIFA needs to stage the games.

The issue had been $7.8 million that the town has not yet received to cover the costs of security and related materials for the matches. Officials made it clear to attorneys representing the Boston Soccer 2026 organizing committee at a public hearing last week that a license would not be issued by the March 17 deadline if funding wasn’t in place.

But a joint statement issued late Wednesday night by the town, Boston Soccer 2026, and Gillette Stadium owner Kraft Sports and Entertainment said they “reached an understanding collectively” to approve the license at next week’s hearing to “ensure a safe successful FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament at Gillette Stadium.”

The statement said the organizing committee will provide the cash up front, with Kraft Sports and Entertainment guaranteeing the funds.

“As part of this arrangement, the Town of Foxborough will not incur any cost or financial burden related to the FIFA World Cup, with Boston Soccer 2026 providing advance funding for security-related capital expenditures and the full extent of deployment that public safety officials have determined is needed to execute the event with Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s backing,” the statement said.

A message seeking comment from officials in Foxborough was not immediately returned.

Funding was originally supposed to be issued from federal monies allocated as part of President Donald Trump’s “ Big Beautiful Bill, ” which passed last year and set aside $46 million for Massachusetts for World Cup security. That money was due to be issued through the Department of Homeland Security in January, but so far has not come through.

Associated Press reporter Mike Casey contributed.

