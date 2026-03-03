Marchenko scores 2nd goal in OT as Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored his second goal of the game 1:04 into overtime and the Columbus Blue…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored his second goal of the game 1:04 into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets edged the New York Rangers 5-4 Monday night after squandering a four-goal lead.

Columbus built a 4-0 advantage through the first two periods before the Rangers staged a furious comeback, scoring four unanswered goals, including Gabe Perreault’s tying goal with 4:46 remaining in the third __ to force OT.

Marchenko also added an assist for Columbus, which snapped a two-game skid . Adam Fantilli, Sean Monahan and Mathiew Olivier also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

After falling behind four goals after two periods, the Rangers rallied in the third, scoring twice in a 24-second span in the first minute. New York, which had a 16-7 edge in shots in the period, scored two more goals in just over a two-minute span later in the third and managed to force overtime before falling short.

Perreault finished with two goals, and Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Borgen also scored for New York, which dropped to 7-16-5 at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers were coming off a 3-2, shootout win over Pittsburgh on Saturday that snapped a five-game skid. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.

RED WINGS 4, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each scored a goal and added an assist and Cam Talbot made 18 saves in relief of John Gibson to lead Detroit to a victory over Nashville.

Gibson did not return for the second period because of an upper-body injury. He stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced. Emmitt Finnie and Albert Johansson also scored for the Red Wings, who have two of three.

Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators, who are 1-2-2 in their past five.

FLYERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras scored in a shootout and Philadelphia extended their winning streak to three games with a win over the Toronto.

William Nylander scored on the Maple Leafs’ first shootout attempt, but Auston Matthews and Max Domi failed to convert as Toronto’s losing streak reached four games.

Noah Cates converted a pass from Bobby Brink with 5:18 remaining in regulation time to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead. The Maple Leafs tied the game when Nylander slammed in a feed from John Tavares on the power play with 2:30 left.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube adjusted his lines, with the most notable move being the pairing of Matthews, the team captain, alongside Nylander.

Toronto’s Dakota Joshua opened the scoring at 15:22 of the first period, knocking in a pass from Matias Maccelli. It was Joshua’s first goal since returning last week after missing two months with a lacerated kidney.

Flyers center Christian Dvorak tied the game three minutes later on the power play, sweeping in a loose puck in front of the net.

Toronto outshot the Flyers 31-25, and Anthony Stolarz finished with 23 saves. Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar made 29 stops.

STARS 6, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lian Bichsel scored twice and Dallas beat Vancouver.

Colin Blackwell, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (37-14-9), who extended their winning streak to a franchise-record nine games.

Adam Erne added a goal for Dallas and Miro Heiskanen and Sam Steel had two assists apiece. Jake Oettinger made 13 saves.

The Canucks opened the scoring midway through the first period when Jake DeBrusk drove into the offensive zone, put a shot off Oettinger’s right pad and Evander Kane deflected the rebound in from the side of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Nikita Tolopilo stopped 31 of the 37 shots he faced in Vancouver’s net as the Canucks lost a sixth straight game (0-4-2).

KRAKEN 2, HURRICANES 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Meyers scored his career-high sixth goal and Seattle ended Carolina’s point streak at 12 games by beating the Hurricanes.

Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Kraken, and Joey Daccord was superb in net with 35 saves. Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson had two assists.

Carolina had won five straight games and seven of eight. It was the first defeat for the Metropolitan Division leaders since a 4-3 overtime loss at Washington on Jan. 31, and their first in regulation since getting blanked 3-0 in St. Louis on Jan. 13.

Seattle avenged a 3-2 loss to Carolina in January and moved into third place in the Pacific Division, one game ahead of Edmonton with a game in hand on the Oilers.

Meyers, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Kraken last week, snuck a backhand shot around goalie Frederik Andersen to give Seattle a 2-0 lead midway through the second period.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Carolina to make it 2-1, ripping a wrist shot past Daccord with 1:30 remaining in the second.

AVALANCHE 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devon Toews scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Martin Necas added an empty-netter to go with two assists, and Colorado defeated Los Angeles.

Toews got free in the slot and converted Nathan MacKinnon’s pass with 4:55 remaining to help the Avalanche (40-10-9) become the first NHL team with 40 wins this season.

MacKinnon also scored his league-leading 41st goal, and Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves for Colorado, which has won five of seven.

Brandt Clarke had a power-play goal, Angus Booth scored in his NHL debut, and Anton Forsberg made 35 saves for the Kings, who were playing their first game since firing coach Jim Hiller on Sunday and replacing him on an interim basis with D.J. Smith.

