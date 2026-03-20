March Madness Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers From on Kalshi, Novig, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use March Madness prediction market apps to make trades during the NCAA Tournament. On this page, we explain how you can collect bonuses on Kalshi, Novig, OG.com and ProphetX in time for the first round.









Unlike traditional online sportsbooks, sports fans across the country have access to March Madness prediction market apps. You face other customers instead of the house, which also means you have a better chance of making a profit.

Best March Madness Prediction Market Apps for This Weekend

We recommend signing up on multiple prediction market apps to make trades during March Madness. First, you’ll be able to predict every game during the first round. And you can use this time to buy contracts for a team to win the title.

Get a $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and make your first $10 in trades. This will release a $10 bonus that can be used for buying contracts.

For example, you could buy contracts for Georgia (56%) or Saint Louis (44%) to get the win on Thursday. If you buy $10 in contracts for the Bulldogs, you’ll receive a $18 payout if they beat Saint Louis. Keep in mind that you’ll be able to follow along during the action to make trades as the action unfolds.

Kalshi has more props that most March Madness prediction market apps. You can find markets for the biggest upset, number of upsets and seeds to reach the round of 16.

Novig Promo Code Unlocks $100 Discount







The Novig promo code WTOP supplies a 10% discount for your first order. This discount can be as much as $100. Plus, new users will receive (5) Novig Cash and 1,000 Novig Coins. The coins can be used in free mode, which is a great way to make more trades without spending money.

Be sure to take advantage of several boosts during the first round. There is a 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost and 50% NCAAB Longshot Boost. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options:

Upset City: Moneylines for TCU, Troy, USF and High Point (+24900)

Big East Blitz: Moneylines for Villanova, St. John’s and UConn (+145)

Night Chalk: Moneylines for Illinois, Georgia, Gonzaga, Houston and St. Mary’s (+180)

Stay tuned to your portfolio to keep track of your positions. And redeem more bonuses with daily log-in challenges.

Collect Profit Boosts on OG.com for a $100 Bonus







Score more winnings throughout the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament by activating the latest OG.com promo code offer. New users will gain (5) 100% profit boosts to use toward college basketball predictions. Each boost can result in an extra $20 in winnings, meaning a possible $100 bonus is up for grabs.

Go to the “Build a Parlay” tab to find markets for all matchups in the first round. Like all these prediction markets, it has options for the title. Duke enters the tournament with the best chance to win it all, followed by Michigan, Arizona, Florida and Houston.

ProphetX Promo Unlocks $100 Match







Lastly, there is a 20% deposit match available on ProphetX. Gain up to a $100 bonus to create parlays on the key college basketball games over the weekend.

And try to hit 10 pre-game spread and total markets correctly in “The King of March” challenge to win a luxury tip up to $10,000.