March Madness Prediction Apps: Claim 6 Best Promos for NCAA Tournament for Round 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with these March Madness prediction apps and start winning big on the NCAA Tournament. College basketball fans can raise the bar on the First Four games on Wednesday night or any of the action throughout the weekend.

Sign up with Kalshi, Crypto.com, Novig, OG, Underdog Predict and ProphetX to unlock the best prediction market promos. Start locking in bonuses on the NCAA Tournament or any other sport.

March Madness Prediction Apps Unlock Top NCAA Tournament Offers

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NCAA Tournament this week, but prediction apps have tons of different markets. Make predictions on politics, culture, climate, crypto, mentions, sports and more. With March Madness underway, it’s the perfect time to sign up and take advantage of these offers. Let’s take a closer look at the best March Madness prediction apps.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offers $10 College Basketball Bonus







Go big on the NCAA Tournament this weekend with Kalshi promo code WTOP. This is an opportunity for players to sign up and secure a $10 bonus. All it takes is $10 worth of trades to unlock this offer. Go big on any NCAA Tournament game or make a long-term pick on the Final Four or the national champion.

Crypto.com for College Basketball: Claim $50 Bonus







Lock in a $50 bonus for the NCAA Tournament by signing up with Crypto.com. Prediction markets offer a unique way to get in on the action. With two games on Wednesday night and more starting on Thursday afternoon, this is the perfect time to sign up.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 10% Off Up to $100







Set up a new account with Novig promo code WTOP and unlock a discount on your first prediction. New players who redeem this offer will receive a 10% discount for up to $100. Find the right market and lock in an initial prediction on March Madness or any other available market.

OG Promo Offers 5 100% Profit Boosts for March Madness







Take advantage of this OG promo and secure profit boosts for every day of the NCAA Tournament first and second round. New users who redeem this offer will receive a 100% profit boost on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Double your winnings on a prediction with each profit boost.

Underdog Predict: Combine Picks on NCAA Tournament Games







Underdog Predict will have tons of options for college basketball fans this weekend. Although there is no sign-up bonus available at the moment, we still recommend signing up and making predictions. Combine picks on different NCAA Tournament games to win big.

Get $25 Match Bonus With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP







New customers who register with ProphetX promo code WTOP will have the chance to secure a $25 bonus. This offer comes with a 100% match up to $25 on an initial purchase. With the NCAA Tournament already underway, there is no shortage of options for college basketball fans. Don’t miss out on the chance to make predictions and win cash on March Madness.