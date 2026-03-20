March Madness Betting Promos: Best College Basketball Sportsbook Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make your college basketball picks with the latest March Madness betting promos. We’ve made it easy by listing the best bonuses on prediction markets and sportsbooks.









There have already been a few upsets, including High Point getting the win over Wisconsin. And it was a close call for top-seeded Duke, but they were able to make a comeback in the second half. Take advantage of the betting promos for March Madness to determine which teams will get wins on Friday.

March Madness Betting Promos: Ways to Make Your College Basketball Picks

It’s beneficial to use several sportsbook apps and gain access to as many March Madness betting promos as you can. But first, we look at a few of the prediction markets available across the country. Unlike betting apps, you’ll face other customers instead of the house.

Bonuses for Prediction Markets: Kalshi and Novig







Register on Kalshi and make your first $10 in trades to redeem a $10 bonus. For example, you can buy contracts for Tennessee or Miami (OH) to get the win on Friday. Tennessee is trading at 82%, while Miami is at 18%.

And use the Novig promo code to secure a 10% discount for your first college basketball prediction. Your opening order will be up to $100 off the standard price. Then, the app has a 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost and 50% NCAAB Longshot Boost on Friday.

Bet365 Bonus Code Supplies $365 Instant Bonus







A $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code will trigger a guaranteed $365 bonus. In Illinois, a $5 bet will result in a $150 bonus.

All college basketball games have parlay boosts. On Friday, the odds for Florida to cover the -35.5 spread, cover the -21.5 first half spread and under 155.5 points to be scored in the game have been increased to +450.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts







A small $1 wager with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides new customers with (10) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be applied to a bet up to $25.

There are more boosts for select markets. The odds for Utah State, Tennessee and Clemson to all win on Friday have been increased to +360.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet







Apply the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV to get a $150 bonus after winning your first $10 wager. In all other states, you’ll receive a $1,500 first bet. Make a hefty wager on March Madness and collect a bonus refund if it loses.

Customers will find a no-sweat parlay token, odds boost token and $2 million contest on the app. Correctly pick which Cavinder twin will win the Court of Legends event.

FanDuel Promo: Get Up to $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets







The FanDuel promo lasts for over a week. Make a wager up to $300 and get a bonus back if it loses. You can do this for 10 days, meaning it has a value of $3,000.

The app has released a College Basketball Bonus Bet Drop, CBB Choose Your Own Reward, CBB Early Win Token and CBB Quick Bets X2 30% Profit Boosts.