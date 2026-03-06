Maple Leafs take losing streak into home matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-18-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-25-11, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Saturday, 7…

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-18-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-25-11, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop a six-game skid when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toronto is 27-25-11 overall with a 6-10-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have allowed 218 goals while scoring 199 for a -19 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 10-4-1 against the Atlantic Division and 38-18-4 overall. The Lightning are 15-4-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Lightning won 4-2 in the last matchup. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 21 goals and 37 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matias Maccelli has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 32 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Point has scored six goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.7 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

