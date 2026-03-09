Man City star Rodri avoids ban but fined more than $100,000 for referee comments

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri was fined 80,000 pounds ($107,000) but avoided a ban on Monday for comments…

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri was fined 80,000 pounds ($107,000) but avoided a ban on Monday for comments he made after a Premier League game where he questioned the integrity of a referee.

After City’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Feb. 1, Rodri said: “We won too much and the people, they don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral. And for me, honestly, it’s not fair, it’s not fair.”

The Football Association said Rodri admitted at an independent hearing to a charge that he “acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials.”

As well as the fine, Rodri — who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or — was warned as to his future conduct.

