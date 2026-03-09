Man City-Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals and third-tier Port Vale gets Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City will host Liverpool in the pick of the FA Cup quarterfinals from the draw on Monday.
Third-tier Port Vale, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after its shocking win over Sunderland on Sunday, must travel to Chelsea and Arsenal was drawn away to second-tier Southampton.
Leeds will visit West Ham, winner of the last fifth-round match on Monday. West Ham beat Brentford 5-3 on penalties after extra time to reach its first quarterfinals in a decade.
The quarterfinals will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.
Quarterfinals draw:
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Port Vale
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
West Ham vs. Leeds
