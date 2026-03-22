Mammoth look to stop home losing streak in matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-25-16, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (36-28-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Kings (28-25-16, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (36-28-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -172, Kings +144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Los Angeles Kings looking to end a four-game home slide.

Utah is 18-12-3 in home games and 36-28-6 overall. The Mammoth have a 17-8-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Los Angeles is 28-25-16 overall and 18-9-8 in road games. The Kings have gone 22-4-8 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Kings won 4-2 in the last meeting. Joel Armia led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 22 goals with 45 assists for the Mammoth. Kevin Stenlund has four assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 24 goals and 49 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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