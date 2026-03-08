Magic play the Bucks, seek 4th straight win

Orlando Magic (34-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Sunday, 8…

Orlando Magic (34-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -4; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 19-23 against conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 10-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Magic are 20-19 in conference play. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 114.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 115.5 the Bucks give up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks defeated the Magic 116-108 in their last matchup on Feb. 12. Cam Thomas led the Bucks with 34 points, and Desmond Bane led the Magic with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bane is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Magic. Tristan da Silva is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: day to day (back), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee), Jase Richardson: day to day (back), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.