Lyon midfielder Pavel Šulc in Czech squad for final World Cup qualifying stage

PRAGUE (AP) — Lyon midfielder Pavel Šulc has recovered from a hamstring injury to be included in the Czech Republic…

PRAGUE (AP) — Lyon midfielder Pavel Šulc has recovered from a hamstring injury to be included in the Czech Republic squad for the final stage of World Cup qualifying.

Coach Miroslav Koubek acknowledged Šulc has yet to play for Lyon but said he was ready for the Europa Leagues game against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

“The situation (with Šulc) looks promising,” Koubek said after naming his 25-man squad on Tuesday.

If Šulc was not available, one of the options for Koubek was attacking midfielder Pavel Bucha of Cincinnati FC in Major League Soccer who was yet to play for the national team.

Former captain Vladimír Darida agreed to come out of international retirement to help the team try and qualify for the World Cup.

The 35-year-old Darida retired from internationals in 2021 after the Czechs were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick was in the squad but another Czech in the Bundesliga, attacking midfielder Adam Hložek of Hoffenheim, was not not fit.

The Czechs are in the World Cup playoffs after finishing runner-up in their qualifying group behind Croatia. They meet Ireland in a single elimination game on March 26 in Prague. The winner then hosts Denmark or North Macedonia for a spot in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The team that makes the tournament will join Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A.

The Czechs last qualified for the World Cup in 2006.

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