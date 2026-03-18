Luukkonen records first shutout of season as Sabres beat Vegas 2-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves to record his first shutout of the season and the Buffalo…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves to record his first shutout of the season and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Josh Doan and Josh Norris scored for Buffalo, while Luukkonen registered the eighth shutout of his career.

The Sabres, who opened their four-game road trip with their 10th win in 11 games since the Olympic break, completed the regular-season sweep after they defeated the Golden Knights in Buffalo on March 3.

The Sabres have been the winningest team in the NHL since Dec. 9, sporting a 31-6-2 mark for 64 points.

The surge has Buffalo atop the Atlantic Division, ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

Vegas, meanwhile, had its two-game win streak snapped after opening its four-game homestand with wins over Pittsburgh and Chicago, outscoring the Penguins and Blackhawks by a combined final of 10-2.

The Golden Knights suffered just their third shutout of the season and first at home.

Buffalo got the only goal it needed when Vegas netminder Adin Hill failed to clear the puck behind the net, and Doan sent a backhand off the goaltender’s right pad and into the goal.

In making his fifth straight start, Hill made 23 saves. Hill has allowed eight goals in his past five starts.

Norris’ goal was an empty-netter, with an assist coming from former Golden Knight Peyton Krebs.

Up next

Buffalo: Visits San Jose on Thursday

Vegas: Hosts Utah on Thursday

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