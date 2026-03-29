Luc Tardif says he’s not seeking re-election as International Ice Hockey Federation president

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to have a new president later this year after Luc…

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation is expected to have a new president later this year after Luc Tardif announced Sunday that he is not seeking re-election.

Tardif has been in the role since succeeding longtime leader Rene Fasel in 2021. It was not immediately clear who might be in line to follow Tardif, who revealed that he is stepping down on his 73rd birthday.

His term runs until October.

“With the IIHF in a strong and stable position, I feel it is the right time to pass the puck to a younger leader,” Tardif wrote in a letter. “I am committed to ensuring a smooth and effective transition for the benefit of the global ice hockey community.”

Tardif succeeded in bringing NHL players back to the Olympics by helping reach a deal involving the league, union, IIHF and International Olympic Committee. The Canada-born French executive hinted at having a role in preparations for the 2030 Games in the south of France.

“These past five years as president have been among the most challenging, yet also the most meaningful, of my career,” Tardif said, mentioning the navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors. “I am incredibly proud to have been a guardian of our sport, our events, our organization and our values, safeguarding them during these critical and uncertain times.”

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