LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 29-Feb. 1 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Nelly Korda)

Feb. 19-22 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Jeeno Thitikul)

Feb. 26-March 1 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship (Hannah Green)

March 5-8 _ Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan, China

March 19-22 _ Fortinet Founders Cup, Menlo Park, Calif.

March 26-29 _ Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Chandler, Ariz.

April 2-5 _ Aramco Championship, Las Vegas

April 16-19 _ JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Tarzana, Calif.

April 23-26 _ The Chevron Championship, Houston

April 30-May 3 _ Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

May 7-10 _ Mizuho Americas Open, West Caldwell , N.J.

May 14-17 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Cincinnati

May 29-31 _ ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefem, Galloway, N.J.

June 4-7 _ U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

June 11-14 _ Dow Championship, Midland, Mich.

June 18-21 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 25-28 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chaska, Minn.

July 9-12 _ The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 23-26 _ ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

July 30-Aug. 2 _ AIG Women’s Open, Lancashire, United Kingdom

Aug. 13-16 _ The Standard Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Aug. 20-23 _ CPKC Women’s Open, Edmonton, Alberta

Aug. 27-30 _ FM Championship, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 11-13 _ Solheim Cup, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Sept. 25-27 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 1-4 _ LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Oct. 15-18 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, TBD

Oct. 22-25 _ BMW Ladies Championship, Haenam, South Korea

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 _ Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Nov. 5-8 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Omitama, Japan

Nov. 12-15 _ ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 19-22 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Dec. 11-13 _ Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Fla.

