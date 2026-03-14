Los Angeles takes on Sacramento following Leonard’s 45-point game

Sacramento Kings (16-51, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-32, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Sacramento Kings (16-51, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-32, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -13.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Sacramento Kings after Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 153-128 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers are 8-5 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles is 6-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are 10-34 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.4.

The Clippers average 113.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 120.9 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.7% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 7 the Clippers won 114-111 led by 31 points from Leonard, while Malik Monk scored 18 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 27.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 121.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Darius Garland: out (toe), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (arm).

Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), Devin Carter: day to day (calf), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.