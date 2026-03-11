Los Angeles plays Minnesota, aims for 4th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (32-32, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (32-32, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Minnesota looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 20-19 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 16-24 against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves are 24-17 in conference games. Minnesota is ninth in the league with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.6.

The Clippers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.5% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 94-88 on Feb. 27, with Anthony Edwards scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 20.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Julius Randle is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 116.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (arm).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

