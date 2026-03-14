Long strike: Arda Güler scores with lobbed shot from inside Real Madrid’s half in win over Elche

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s Arda Güler scored one of the goals of the Spanish league season on Saturday after…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s Arda Güler scored one of the goals of the Spanish league season on Saturday after he struck a long shot from well inside his team’s own half to polish off a 4-1 win over Elche.

The 21-year-old Turkey midfielder spotted Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro off his line and didn’t hesitate to launch a long lob with his left foot that sailed over the hapless ’keeper and bounced once before settling into the net.

The Santiago Bernabeu stadium erupted in applause for the memorable goal that came with the victory beyond doubt in the 89th minute.

“I saw everyone put their hands on their heads. It is incredible to score a goal from 70 meters (yards) out,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said. “That goal was worth the ticket to see the game.”

Güler joined Madrid from Fenerbache in 2023. He has scored four goals this season, when he has gained more playing time after the exit of veteran Luka Modric.

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