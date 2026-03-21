Logan Farrington, Petar Musa rally Dallas to wild 4-3 victory over Dynamo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Logan Farrington scored two goals in the first 14 minutes and then picked up an assist…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Logan Farrington scored two goals in the first 14 minutes and then picked up an assist on Petar Musa’s winner in the 86th as FC Dallas rallied last in a wild 4-3 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Farrington staked Dallas (2-1-2) to an early lead, scoring for the first time this season — in the 6th minute — with assists from Shaq Moore and goalkeeper Michael Collodi. He made it 2-0 eight minutes later with some help from rookies Herman Johansson and Joaquín Valiente, netting his 12th goal in 66 career appearances. It was the first assist for both rookies.

Houston (2-2-0) bounced back with goals from Guilherme Santos and defender Erik Sviatchenko two minutes apart to tie it in the 31st minute. Lawrence Ennali scored two minutes later to give the Dynamo a 3-2 lead that stood through halftime.

Guilherme scored for the third time in his first four matches in the league and picked up an assist on Sviatchenko’s first goal this season and his second in 67 appearances. Guilherme and Héctor Herrera had assists on the go-ahead score. Herrera collected his first assist this season, while Guilherme earned his third. Ennali has scored one goal in three straight seasons, covering 24 appearances.

Dallas got some help to even the score in the 54th minute on an own goal from Dynamo midfielder Duane Holmes.

Valiente and Farrington had assists on Musa’s winner. Musa notched his sixth goal of the young season, one behind league leader Sam Surridge of Nashville SC. Musa has scored 40 times in his first 65 matches. Farrington’s assist was his second of the season and the 14th of his career.

Collodi saved one shot for Dallas in his 14th career start.

Jonathan Bond totaled five saves for the Dynamo in their first road match of the season.

Dallas leads the series 17-14-20, including a 12-4-9 record at home.

Up next

Houston: Hosts the Seattle Sounders on April 4.

Dallas: Visits D.C. United on April 4.

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