Lionel Messi to lead Argentina in friendly match against Guatemala ahead of World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi was called up Wednesday for a March 31 friendly match against Guatemala as…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi was called up Wednesday for a March 31 friendly match against Guatemala as Argentina gears up to defend its title in the World Cup.

The game at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires was arranged after the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain on March 27 in Qatar was called off because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Coach Lionel Scaloni left out striker Lautaro Martínez, defender Lisandro Martínez, and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso because of physical problems.

Martínez (left calf strain) has been cleared to play but has yet to return for Inter Milan. José Manuel López of Palmeiras in Brazil was called up in his place.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez is unavailable due to physical discomfort. Lo Celso of Real Betis is recovering from a muscle tear.

Estudiantes de La Plata defender Tomás Palacios and Racing Club full-back Gabriel Rojas received their first senior national team call-ups.

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was called up despite being embroiled in controversy over alleged racist remarks to Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match.

Three-time champion Argentina is in a group with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

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