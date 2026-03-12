Lens has transformed from surprise package to genuine title threat to PSG in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — With nine rounds remaining in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain still has not managed to shake off Lens…

Lens has gone from surprise frontrunner to genuine challenger and, with PSG not playing this weekend, coach Pierre Sage’s side can move two points ahead at the top with a win at mid-table Lorient on Saturday.

PSG is off duty because Nantes agreed to postpone their scheduled game on Sunday in order to give PSG better preparation for the Champions League second leg against Chelsea next week.

It seems PSG hardly needs it, leading 5-2 from the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The decision hardly pleased Nantes fans, who are facing yet another relegation scrap with a third coach this season. Ahmed Kantari was sacked this week and replaced by Vahid Halilhodzic.

Kantari was in charge for just three months. He was hired in mid-December after Nantes fired Luís Castro, who lasted 15 games.

Key matchups

After scraping a narrow win at Toulouse last weekend, Marseille moved back into third place on goal difference from Lyon.

But Marseille’s fans are still angry at facing another trophyless season and coach Habib Beye’s players need a strong performance at home against Auxerre on Friday to appease them.

Monaco is at home to Brest on Saturday and the players are on a roll under attack-minded Belgian coach Sébastien Pocognoli. Monaco has won its past four league games, including impressive away wins against PSG and Lens.

Lyon looks to snap a four-game winless streak when it travels to lowly Le Havre and fifth-placed Rennes seeks a fifth straight win when it hosts Lille, with both of those games on Sunday.

Players to watch

Monaco’s turnaround in fortunes has coincided with American forward Folarin Balogun finding form. He looked at his best last Friday against PSG, where his movement and hold-up play stood out, and he has 13 goals overall this season.

Lens winger Florian Thauvin is in fine form after scoring in Ligue 1 and the French Cup last week.

Rémi Himbert has caught the eye on the left side of Lyon’s attack and the 18-year-old forward’s form has earned him a first professional contract until 2028.

Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul looks to add to his 13 league goals this season.

Out of action

Lyon’s goalscoring midfielder Pavel Šulc remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Marseille central defender Nayef Aguerd requires an operation to treat pubalgia — a chronic groin injury problem — which has been troubling the Morocco international for months.

Nice midfielder Everton is expected to miss the rest of the season. The 18-year-old broke into the team this year but suffered a serious ankle injury in training this week.

Off the field

PSG’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was grounded in Qatar this week amid the intensifying Iran war.

Flights in and out of the Middle East have been impacted by the Iran war, started by the U.S. and Israel on Feb. 28.

PSG has been bankrolled by Qatari backer QSI since the club’s takeover 15 years ago.

