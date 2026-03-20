Lens back on top of Ligue 1 thanks to star turn from Florian Thauvin

LENS, France (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored one and made two and Odsonne Edouard grabbed a double as Lens beat…

LENS, France (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored one and made two and Odsonne Edouard grabbed a double as Lens beat Angers 5-1 to leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain and return to the top of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Lens is seeking a first French title since 1998 but its challenge has faltered in recent weeks with losses to Lorient and Monaco.

However, it made its intentions clear in a comprehensive win over a side that has lost five of its last six league matches.

Thauvin set the ball rolling in the 13th minute with his fourth goal in six games.

Then he set up Edouard to make it 2-0. Mamadou Sangare added the third just before halftime.

Edouard scored a fourth three minutes into the second half after taking a perfectly weighted pass from the outstanding Thauvin. Although Lanroy Machine pulled a goal back for Angers 14 minutes later it was no more than a consolation.

Matthieu Udol restored Lens’ four-goal cushion with a spectacular fifth.

The result took Lens two points clear of PSG, which has two games in hand.

Angers, meanwhile, was in 12th place, far from the fight from European places but well above the relegation zone.

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