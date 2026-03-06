Leeds manager Daniel Farke accepts 1-match ban for confronting referee

LONDON (AP) — Leeds manager Daniel Farke has been given a one-match ban for jogging toward the referee to complain…

LONDON (AP) — Leeds manager Daniel Farke has been given a one-match ban for jogging toward the referee to complain moments after a 1-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League.

Farke, who was shown a red card by match official Peter Bankes, can’t be on the touchline for Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round game against Norwich at Elland Road.

On Friday, the German accepted the Football Association’s sanction, which includes a fine of 8,000 pounds ($10,600), rather than risk a two-match suspension.

Farke had defended his actions after the loss to City, saying he wanted to ask why more time wasn’t added.

“I’m not light like a butterfly. I don’t look unbelievably cute and sweet when I jog,” he said. “I will never ever jog on the pitch again.

“There was not one bad word. I didn’t abuse him at all. I didn’t swear at him at all. As soon as I arrived, he had the red card in his hand.”

Leeds lost 1-0 to Sunderland at home Tuesday and is just three points above the relegation zone. Its next Premier League game is March 15 at Crystal Palace.

