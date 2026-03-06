Leeds condemns booing of Ramadan break and urges Elland Road fans to show respect

LEEDS, England (AP) — Premier League club Leeds said the booing at Elland Road last weekend when its game against…

LEEDS, England (AP) — Premier League club Leeds said the booing at Elland Road last weekend when its game against Manchester City was paused to let players observing Ramadan break their fasts was “disappointing and unexpected.”

In a message to fans Friday, the club said it expects a better reaction Sunday during the FA Cup fifth-round game against Norwich. It also offered some “mitigating circumstances” for why it happened in the first place.

“To be clear, Leeds United Football Club explicitly condemn any supporters in the home or away sections who actively boo players observing Ramadan and use the protocol in place to break their fast,” the club said in a statement.

The daily fast in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink — not even a sip of water is allowed — from dawn to sunset, before breaking the fast in a meal known as “iftar” in Arabic.

Boos echoed around the stadium last Saturday when the game against City was briefly halted so players observing Ramadan could drink fluids and down energy supplements.

“Having taken time to reflect, there were also several mitigating circumstances which led to this,” Leeds said.

It was the first time they had organized such a break at Elland Road “and in hindsight we should have been more proactive with our communications,” the club said.

Next, it said the message on the big screen was not visible to 25% of the stadium. Also, Leeds said its game at City last November “was controversially stopped in the second half for a ‘tactical timeout’ during an injury break, and with the squads congregating on the touchline supporters may have thought this was happening again.”

Finally, it added that “a number of players were confused why the game had been paused, which can be seen clearly on broadcast footage and may have also led to confusion for supporters.”

A similar pause is scheduled Sunday around the 75th minute — just after sunset. Leeds noted that players breaking their fasts will include the club’s own striker, Joël Piroe.

“On Sunday against Norwich City, there is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United, and that everyone is welcome at Elland Road,” the club said.

