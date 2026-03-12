LaMelo Ball scores 30 as Hornets beat Kings 117-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half and the Charlotte Hornets…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 117-109 on Wednesday night.

Miles Bridges had 26 points as Charlotte won at Sacramento for the first time in more than two years. Standout rookie Kon Knueppel added 24 points and Brandon Miller scored 20.

DeMar DeRozan scored 39 points for the Kings and moved past Hall of Famer Tim Duncan into 18th place on the NBA’s career scoring list with 26,505 points. Duncan, a 15-time All-Star, had 26,496 points in 19 seasons.

Ball shot 10 of 22 and made six 3-pointers. He had six rebounds and five assists.

The Hornets trailed much of the first half but began taking control in the third quarter. Bridges’ alley-oop pass to Miller gave Charlotte an 88-83 lead, and White’s three-point play early in the fourth made it 99-88.

After the Kings got within 108-100 with three minutes remaining, Bridges made a floater. Ball then hit his sixth 3-pointer of the night and added a pair of free throws to help Charlotte close it out.

Nique Clifford had 18 points and seven assists for the Kings, who were attempting to win their third straight for the first time since early January.

Precious Achiuwa added 14 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento and Daeqwon Plowden scored 13 points.

The Kings played without Russell Westbrook (quad bruise).

Ball and Bridges combined for six 3-pointers and 31 points in the first half but Charlotte committed eight turnovers and trailed 62-57 at the break.

