Kylian Mbappe makes the bench for Real Madrid against Man City in the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe was named on the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 game against Manchester…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe was named on the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 game against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Mbappe has not played since Feb. 21 because of a knee injury. But he was in the squad for the second leg match at the Etihad Stadium.

Madrid leads 3-0 after the first leg.

The record 15-time European champion Madrid made one change from the first leg with Fran Garcia coming in for Ferland Mendy.

City made four changes from the team that was heavily beaten at the Bernabeu last week. Rayan Cherki, Matheus Nunes, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders all start.

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