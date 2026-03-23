Kraken bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Seattle Kraken (31-29-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (34-32-3, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (31-29-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (34-32-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to end a three-game losing streak with a win against the Florida Panthers.

Florida has gone 18-14-3 at home and 34-32-3 overall. The Panthers have a 14-5-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Seattle is 31-29-9 overall and 14-15-4 on the road. The Kraken have a -14 scoring differential, with 195 total goals scored and 209 given up.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won 6-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 20 goals with 29 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has scored four goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Mackie Samoskevich: day to day (undisclosed), Sam Reinhart: out (undisclosed), Niko Mikkola: out (knee), Anton Lundell: day to day (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis: out (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out (knee).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (face), Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), Ryan Winterton: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.