Kompany says Bayern likely won’t need to start 16-year-old goalkeeper amid injury crisis

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has indicated he’ll likely avoid having to field 16-year-old goalkeeper Leonard Prescott…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has indicated he’ll likely avoid having to field 16-year-old goalkeeper Leonard Prescott in the Champions League against Atalanta after backup Jonas Urbig returned to training Tuesday amid an injury crisis in the position.

Urbig, normally Bayern’s second choice in goal, sustained from concussion after colliding with an opponent when Bayern won the first leg 6-1 last week. Fellow goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich have injuries too ahead of the second leg Wednesday.

Kompany said it will be a “purely medical decision” whether Urbig is fit to play, and “if everything is fine tomorrow morning and it’s going like it is currently is, then Urbig will be in goal as normal. And if not, then we need to use another solution and we’ll do that as well.”

Kompany then confirmed that the “solution” would be New York-born 16-year-old Prescott, who usually plays for the club’s under-19 squad.

Prescott was on the bench for the team’s Bundesliga game Saturday when third-choice Ulreich tore an adductor muscle. A 19-year-old reserve player, Jannis Bärtl, has also been considered an option.

Bayern said Urbig trained with the team Tuesday and Neuer did a partial session as part of his recovery from a recurring calf injury. It’s “obviously satisfying that Manu is back and Jonas can train just as normal,” Kompany said.

Bayern has also been dealing with injuries to left back Alphonso Davies and forward Jamal Musiala after last week’s win at Atalanta.

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