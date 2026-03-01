Veteran striker Aubameyang scores two late goals as Marseille stuns Lyon 3-2 in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rolled back the years with two late goals as Marseille twice came from…

With the clock running down, the 36-year-old Aubameyang equalized in the 81st minute with an opportunistic low finish from winger Igor Paixão’s looping pass and then slid in Ethan Nwaneri’s left-wing cross.

It was a second straight defeat for third-place Lyon, which saw its 13-game winning run come to an end last weekend and is only two points ahead of fourth-place Marseille with 10 games left.

Newly appointed Marseille coach Habib Beye, who played for the club as a right back from 2003-07, would not have been impressed as his side carelessly lost the ball on the left flank and fell behind in the third minute.

Lyon’s teenage Brazil star Endrick expertly helped the ball on and midfielder Corentin Tolisso clipped a fine shot past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from 10 meters out.

Endrick almost made it 2-0 moments later with an overhead kick and needed treatment after hitting the right side of his head when he landed. He then bamboozled the defense with remarkable close control only to shoot over.

Marseille then missed several chances to score as Mason Greenwood failed to make the most of some great positions.

Thudding challenges flew in during a first half which produced eight minutes of stoppage time because of the fouls.

Moments after Tolisso had a goal ruled out for offside, Brazilian winger Paixão equalized in the 52nd with a brilliant curler from the left edge of the penalty area into the top right corner.

There was more drama to come as 18-year-old Lyon winger Rémi Himbert netted his first career goal in the 76th.

But Aubameyang, who made his name with prolific spells at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, had the last word as Stade Velodrome erupted in joy and disbelief.

Kombouaré up and running

Veteran coach Antoine Kombouaré got off to a winning start with his latest club as Paris FC picked up a much-needed 1-0 home win against Nice.

The 62-year-old former defender is at his 10th club as coach. Four years ago, he saved Nantes from relegation and won the French Cup.

Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored midway through the first half for Paris FC to move up to 14th place. Nice dropped to 15th.

“The victory is beautiful because it was built on suffering and pain. Nice caused us a lot of problems; we were sometimes on the limit, but we didn’t crack,” Kombouaré said. “This match was about recovery, about redemption, about fightback.”

Paris FC has tough away trips next at Lyon and Strasbourg.

Veteran striker Ciro Immobile, the Italian league’s multiple top scorer, is still seeking his first goal for Paris FC after joining during the winter transfer window.

Ngoy does it again

Three days after scoring the decisive goal in extra time to qualify Lille for the last 16 of the Europa League, defender Nathan Ngoy grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Lille beat struggling Nantes 1-0 to stay in fifth place. Nantes is 17th.

After a corner from the right was helped on three minutes into added time, Belgian defender Ngoy controlled the ball before shooting past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes for the first French league goal of his Lille career.

Protests before a defeat

Rock-bottom Metz lost 1-0 at home to Brest, which had left back Daouda Guindo sent off midway through the first half. Imposing striker Ludovic Ajorque grabbed the winner.

With Metz staring relegation in the face, the club’s two main Ultras groups — Horda Frénétik and Gruppa Metz — held a protest march before the game.

Dieng at the double

Senegal striker Bamba Dieng scored twice as Lorient twice came from behind in a 2-2 home draw with Auxerre. Defender Marvin Senaya scored in the first minute and Haiti forward Josué Casimir got the other Auxerre goal.

